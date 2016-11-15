For existing users to avail the service, they need to update the Whatsapp app.

Mobile messaging platform WhatsApp has launched the much awaited video calling service. The company owned by social networking major Facebook which has over one billion users can now make video calls across Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone devices.

“Over the years we’ve received many requests from our users for video calling, and we’re excited to finally offer this feature to the world,” WhatsApp said in a blog.

For existing users to avail the service, they need to update the Whatsapp app. The company which was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion has over 150 million active users in India. Facebook has already offers its video calling facility for the users in India.

Both for Facebook and WhatsApp India is the fastest growing market. The video calling service can be used in countries like India where there is poor bandwidth and connectivity.

“We want to make these features available to everyone, not just those who can afford the most expensive new phones or live in countries with the best cellular networks,” the platform added.

Currently WhatsApp offers services like messaging, group chat and voice calling services in India.

To use this, users can open the chat option and select the phone icon in Whatsapp and can opt for voice or video calling service. WhatsApp, which recently announced its end-to-end encrypted service, will offer the same for video calling too.