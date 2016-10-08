As per the Budget documents, the revenue target from the telecom sector this fiscal is Rs.98,994.93 crore.

With the government expected to receive about Rs.32,000 crore in the current fiscal as upfront payment for the spectrum sold in the recently concluded auctions, Telecom Secretary J.S. Deepak said the Telecom Ministry is on course to meet its budgetary target.

“Our target is Rs.70,000 crore and with about Rs,32,000 crore as revenue from the upfront payment for spectrum sold to be received in this financial year, we will be able to meet our target…This is also the highest amount of upfront revenues in the last five years,” the Secretary told The Hindu.

Experts had pointed out that the ministry is unlikely to meet its budget target as premium 700 MHz band saw no demand, leading to revenues of Rs.65,789 crore for the government as against spectrum worth Rs 5.6 lakh crore put on sale. The 700 MHz spectrum was alone worth about Rs.4 lakh crore.

He explained that the Rs.70,000 crore amount included payments to be received from previous auctions and other levies such as license fee and spectrum usage charge.

Mr. Deepak said that in addition the government will also get 15 per cent service tax to the upfront payment amount. “So this is additional revenue for the government,” he said.

Asked about the mammoth target in the Union Budget 2016-17, the Secretary said: “The agreed figure between the Telecom and Finance ministries is Rs.70,000 crore, which we are on track to meet.”

As per the Union Budget 2016-17, the government is expected to raise at least Rs.64,000 crore from the auction of about 2,354.55 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum and a total of Rs.98,995 crore from various levies and services in the telecom sector in the current financial year.

The telecom receipts constitute a significant portion of the non-tax revenues, states the Budget 2016-17 documents, adding that in the medium-term the growth in net revenues of the Centre relies substantially on the enhancement of the non-tax revenues, in particular, through receipts from spectrum auctions.

The spectrum auction started on October 1 and ended on October 6, wherein about 965 megahertz (MHz) was sold out of 2,300MHz on offer. The government will only collect about Rs.32,000 crore in the current financial year as the rest will be spread over a period of 10 years after a 2-year-moratorium. Over the last six years, there have been five spectrum auctions with about 2,549 MHz of spectrum being sold for around Rs.2.9 lakh crore.