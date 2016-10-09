Rachel Whetstone, Senior Vice President, Communications and Policy at Uber spoke on the company’s plans in India. The company aims to position UberPool, its car-pooling service, as a means to making travel more efficient and inexpensive. Ms. Whetstone also emphasised the importance of flexible pricing that allowed for consistent availability of cabs.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How different is the Indian market from other countries that you operate in?

Indian market is different in the sense that the (state) governments here, with whom we interact a lot as we are a city-level product, have been very welcoming of the kind of innovation that we have brought.

I think this is driven by two issues – firstly, the governments here are interested in using existing infrastructure to get people around cities more efficiently.

So, the governments here recognise that we can work together to improve transportation. The second is that they are excited about creating new work opportunities for people who want to drive.

I think there is a real understanding in India which we don’t necessarily see in other countries that not everyone wants to work exactly 9 to 5; people want to be able to start work when they want to and stop work when they want to.

These are two big things that we see in India. The government here is broadly very enthusiastic about what we do; of course we always have little bits of disagreement...

The support we get is because the governments accept that technology and smart cities can improve transportation and also because of work opportunities that apps like Uber can create.

For Uber, what are the opportunities you see in India?

The real opportunity for Uber and also the cities is UberPool. We have so many people that independently go from the exact same point to exact same point; we can match them up.

This is great for a place like India.

We can lower fares for riders, while maintaining earnings for drivers. The driver gets two passengers but each passenger pays only half the price. For cities it means that you can get more people across in a car and reduce congestion. It is also good business for us as by lowering the price more people can use Uber and with more using Uber, drivers are busier and so you get into a virtual circle.

Are there region-specific challenges within a market like India?

I think challenges we have are relatively similar across India... how do we maintain quality of service, get new drivers on to the service and how do we roll out more products like UberPool which sometimes need a cultural change to be sharing a ride.

If you look at it from drivers’ perspective they have two customers so you have to make sure technology works really well for pick up and drop.

In Indian cities, where you have quite lot of congestion, these things matter a lot. One of the big and interesting things for us in India is how do we get people to share their journey with their family and friends. That is also a potential opportunity to tap.

Do you find regulatory compliance challenging, in the context of surge pricing?

We run a successful service here and yes you have debates every now and then. For flexible pricing, it is important to understand why it is needed and what it can facilitate. One of the most wonderful things about Uber is that no matter where you are in the city, waiting time is very consistent. That matters to people and makes the service reliable. But we can only cover the entire city by having flexible pricing.

Over time, we have been able to bring the prices down. Today if the price goes up by two times, it is lower than what it was two years ago or a year ago. So, there is a lot of stuff going on that is important for us to explain.

If you care as a government or as a passenger about Uber covering the whole city and having a consistent wait time, the only way to you can do that is by having flexible pricing.

With a presence in 28 cities, how is your performance in the market beyond the metros?

We are already in 28 cities and soon will be adding four more this year. We are already reaching out to beyond metros.

If you talk to Travis (Travis Kalanick, co-founder, Uber), he will always say that my mission is to make transportation reliable for everyone everywhere... not just Delhi, not just Bangalore. We absolutely know how to do this in urban areas whether small or huge. We still haven’t figured out some of the rural stuff, whether we get to that and how we get to that.

But when we started Uber and told people all they had to do was push a button on their phone and a car would turn up, people looked at us like we were crazy. With layers such as data speeds and not having a smartphone, those are entirely different things.

One of the things we are focussed on is that our app works well on not just high-end smartphones but on all smartphones across the word and with connectivity that is sometimes not great. We want to build better maps for riders and drivers within the app.

This is very important in country India.

These are new things we have to think about. For example, we have introduced Dial-an-Uber, which allows booking a cab without having to download the Uber application.