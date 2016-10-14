The Waterbase Ltd., has bagged Frost & Sullivan’s 2016 India Shrimp Feed Industry New Product Innovation Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan’s Shrimp Feed New Product Innovation Leadership Awards identifies companies that have demonstrated measured excellence in new, innovative products or product lines within their industry. The award was judged on the basis of several parameters and Frost & Sullivan presented the award to the company that achieved number one industry rank. “The Waterbase Ltd’s advanced pelleting technology equipment coupled with its implementation of stringent quality assurance protocols to ensure that feed quality is maintained to the assured specifications renders an unrivalled competitive edge to the company,” said Shruti Jadhav Manager - Best Practice Research, MENASA, Frost & Sullivan. Bay White Enriched, a new generation shrimp feed formulated with essential nutrients, enabled the company to bag the award.

Please Wait while comments are loading...