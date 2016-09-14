Swedish carmaker Volvo on Wednesday introduced the first plug-in hybrid SUV in India— XC90 T8 Excellence, priced at Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). “This model is the most luxurious in the 89 years of Volvo’s history. It is based on the XC90 SUV.The XC90 T8 Excellence sets industry benchmarks for environment friendly efficiency and emissions,” Volvo Auto India MD Tom von Bonsdorff said. The vehicle has a total power of 407 HP - 320 HP petrol engine and 87 HP electric powertrain.
Updated: September 14, 2016 23:31 IST
Volvo unveils hybrid SUV for Rs.1.25 crore
