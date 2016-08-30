Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group said it would recruit about 400 new engineers over the coming year to bolster development efforts in safety technology, autonomous driving and electrification.

The recruitment drive, which Volvo said was one of its largest ever, comes as the manufacturer is enjoying brisk sales of a fleet of new, up-market models as it looks to solidify its position in a premium car market dominated by larger rivals.

Volvo, bought by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said in a statement most of the engineers joining the company would be based at its research and development centre in Gothenburg, in western Sweden.

“With the recruitment drive, Volvo further strengthens the automotive cluster in Western Sweden and establishes it as an emerging hub for automotive software engineering,” Volvo said.

Volvo is ramping up technologies at the cutting edge of development in the auto industry such as autonomous vehicles and only this month signed a partnership with ride-sharing company Uber in the field of autonomous cars.