Vodafone unveils FLEX pre-paid pack

In a bid to counter competition from new entrant Reliance Jio, Vodafone has announced a new prepaid plan called Flex which eliminates the need for multiple top-ups by consumers, who now can now use data, SMS and voice services interchangeably on the same recharge pack.

A user can recharge a specified amount and get certain numbers of 'flex' units in return. These units can then be used up for internet, voice call, SMS and roaming. The unused units can be carried forward to the next month.