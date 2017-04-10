Vodafone seeks TRAI’s intervention on Jio offer

On April 6, Reliance Jio said it had withdrawn the offer after TRAI’s advice. File photo | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Vodafone India has sought an “immediate intervention” from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India alleging that Reliance Jio was still “luring” customers to its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, which the telecom regulator had suggested be withdrawn.

“In our view, such promotion… on an offer held as non-compliant is a blatant violation and disregard of TRAI’s advisory,” Vodafone said in a letter to the regulator. “Such promotions to customers makes the regulatory advisory meaningless.”

Reliance Jio had on April 6 announced its decision to withdraw the offer after TRAI “advised” it to do so.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm, which has been offering free services to users since unveiling the brand in September last year under two separate offers, was supposed to start charging users April 1 onwards.

It, however, extended the deadline for buying the Jio plan by 15 days. It further announced the ‘Jio Summer Surprise’ offer wherein subscribers who bought the ₹99 Prime membership till April 15, with a plan of ₹303 or higher, were eligible for free data and voice services for three months.

“Reliance Jio is continuing with this offer, held as not meeting regulatory norms, in the garb of configuration changes. For the past three days it has been promoting and luring customers to quickly recharge to avail the benefits of a non-compliant offer and also asking its retailers to communicate the same,” a statement from Vodafone said.

The telco said this painted a wrong picture to customers, “of non-robust regulatory framework where non-complaint offers are allowed to be sold in market”.

Jio has garnered more than 100 million subscribers, of which 72 million have subscribed to its Prime membership as of March 31.