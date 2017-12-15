Vodafone India appoints Manish Dawar as its CFO

more-in

Vodafone India has appointed Manish Dawar as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 1, 2018. Based in Mumbai, he will report to Sunil Sood, Managing Director and CEO, Vodafone India.

Mr. Dawar will replace Thomas Reisten, who after completing a four-year stint with Vodafone India, will be moving to a new senior role within the Vodafone Group.

Announcing this, Mr. Sood said, “Thomas has made an immense contribution to Vodafone’s growth in India over the last four years. We commend and thank him for his many achievements and wish him the very best as he returns to the Vodafone Group.

“We also warmly welcome Manish to the Vodafone family. In these exciting times, he brings a rich experience of working across multiple industries and deep understanding of all aspects of finance. He is a worthy successor to Thomas and I look forward to a successful transition.”

Mr. Dawar joins Vodafone from Den Networks Limited where he was Group CFO. He started his career with Unilever in India and subsequently moved to Reebok. He joined Reckitt Benckiser as CFO in India and went on to become the Group Controller in their headquarters.