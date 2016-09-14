Vermeiren Group of Belgium, a globally known name in rehab care equipment, is setting a production base in India.

The facility is coming up in Sri City Special Economic Zone at Tada, near here.

The unit is set with an an initial investment of Rs.40 crore.

The factory is coming up on a 9-acre area. The unit is expected to go on stream end of this month.

It will have a capacity to produce around 100,000 wheel-chairs and 25,000 hospital beds by 2020.

Vermeiren India will employ around 75 initially, and this number will go up to 250-300 employees by 2020.

Besides catering to export, the unit will also meet the domestic demand as well.

Patrick Vermeiren, Managing Director & CEO, Vermeiren Group N.V., said Sri City was chosen as the location due to its proximity to air and sea ports. Also, the availability right infrastructure and skilled labour force also cliched the decision in Sri City’s favour, he added. He said the move for a production base also fitted well with the the Make in India campaign of the Central Government.

Ravindra Sannareddy, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Sri City SEZ, was confident that Vermeiren’s entry into India would not only help the healthcare industry to reduce costs but also provide access to the high quality products.