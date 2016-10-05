Ventureast on Wednesday announced the first closing of their sixth fund - Ventureast Proactive Fund II (VPF2) of $150 million. In the first closing, the VC fund manager has committed to invest $83 million, of which a small a portion of it has been made in three deals – Find me a shoe, OS Labs and a digital health start-up. The final closing of the fund will be done in six months. Find me a shoe will offer a virtual shoe-fitting room for e-commerce businesses. The firm uses cutting-edge, proprietary technology to provide personalised virtual shopping experience. Customers can create digital foot profiles and find right footwear via virtual trial shopping.

