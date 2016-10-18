All automobile manufacturers, including makers of electric rickshaws and electric carts, will need to give a detailed declaration about the emission levels of the vehicles starting April next.

In a recent notification, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has amended Form 22 under the Central Motor Vehicles Act, through which manufactures provide the initial certification of compliance with pollution standards, safety standards of component quality and road-worthiness certificate for all vehicles.

The government said from April 1, 2017, the vehicle manufacturers will have to provide emission details for each vehicle in the revised Form 22.

“The Form will include the brand, chassis number, engine number and emission norms… of the vehicle and specify the levels of each pollutant like carbon monoxide, hydro carbon, non-methane HC, NOx, HC + NOx, PM etc for petrol and diesel vehicles and also sound level for horn and pass-by noise values,” the notification said.

Earlier, Form 22 only certified that the vehicle in question complied with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and rules thereunder, including the relevant emission norms.

The amended rules will apply to all vehicles including petrol, CNG, LPG, electric, diesel and hybrid.