City-based Uniply Industries Ltd., a plywood and laminate manufacturer, has acquired 100 per cent of Mumbai-based Vector Projects, an architectural design and interior fit-out company, for a consideration of Rs.64.12 crore in a bid to provide building solutions, according to a top official. “Vector will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uniply,” said Umesh Rao, CEO,Vector. “After turning around Uniply last year, we made this acquisition as part of our forward integration to offer end-to-end building solutions,” said Uniply CMD Keshav Kantamneni. Last month, Uniply acquired a Gujarat-based firm. For the current year, Uniply is targeting sales income of Rs.250 crore and Vector is eyeing revenues of close to Rs.300 crore. Vector has an order book of Rs.210 crore for the current year.
Updated: September 1, 2016 23:15 IST
Uniply buys design firm Vector Projects
