Keeping in mind the changing needs of riders around the world, online transportation firm Uber on Thursday launched a faster, smarter and more personalised Uber app.

“We designed the new Uber app around you and our core beliefs that time is a luxury and that the information you need should always be at your fingertips,” said Uber’s Senior Product Manager Yuhki Yamashita in a statement.

The new Uber app learns from riders’ routines. So frequent riders will now see “shortcuts” that predict where one could be headed, meaning riders can get moving with just one tap.

Since riders use Uber to get somewhere or to someone and by starting with the rider destination, we can tailor the journey better, the company said.

Soon, riders will also be able to connect their calendar with Uber. Once connected, the riders’ meetings and appointments will automatically appear as “shortcuts”, saving them the hassle of digging through another app to find the right address.

The company will also introduce a new feature that enables riders to set their destination to a person instead of a place.

Riders just need to sync their contacts with the app, type their name into the search bar and once they have shared their location, the rider can get moving.

The new app is rolling out globally on iOS and Android over the next several weeks starting Thursday.