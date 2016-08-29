The company’s car-pool offering has helped cut 800 MT of carbon emissions in 2 cities

India is the largest market for Uber right now, and the company’s car-pooling initiative has resulted in huge fuel savings and reductions in carbon emissions in the six months since implementation, Uber’s head of business for Asia Eric Alexander said.

“We have what we hope (will) be a successful implementation in India, called Uber Pool,” Mr. Alexander said while speaking at a U.S.-India Innovation Forum hosted by FICCI. “It is a car-pooling facility. When you put two to three people in a car, it takes cars off the road. We launched the product in five cities in India.”

“In two cities within six months, we have saved over 3,00,000 litres of fuel and taken 800 metric tonnes of carbon emissions out of the air,” Mr Alexander added. Citing Monday as Uber’s third anniversary in India, he said, “We started with 14 cars, in Bangalore. Now, we have over 4,00,000 driver partners across 29 (Indian) cities.