Uber has announced a new initiative — UberSHAAN — in partnership with Maruti Suzuki and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), to create job opportunities for one million people by 2018. Under the pan-India programme, the partners will work on skill development and driver-training programmes to provide micro-entrepreneurship opportunities to drivers under the Uber platform. The initiative will also help trained drivers receive commercial licences, vehicle financing and leasing solutions, according to a statement from the company. “With UberSHAAN, our plan is to rapidly scale India's entrepreneurial base and generate one million livelihood opportunities on the Uber platform by 2018,” Amit Jain, President, Uber India said. Uber has about 4 lakh drivers on its platform in India, which is its second largest market in terms of trips taken after the U.S. R S Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki, said they expect to train 30,000 drivers under this programme. Uber and Maruti will conduct a four-month pilot in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai and organise driver training and on-boarding programmes, which is required to join the Uber platform.