Uber has announced a new initiative — UberSHAAN — in partnership with Maruti Suzuki and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), to create job opportunities for one million people by 2018. Under the pan-India programme, the partners will work on skill development and driver-training programmes to provide micro-entrepreneurship opportunities to drivers under the Uber platform. The initiative will also help trained drivers receive commercial licences, vehicle financing and leasing solutions, according to a statement from the company. “With UberSHAAN, our plan is to rapidly scale India's entrepreneurial base and generate one million livelihood opportunities on the Uber platform by 2018,” Amit Jain, President, Uber India said. Uber has about 4 lakh drivers on its platform in India, which is its second largest market in terms of trips taken after the U.S. R S Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki, said they expect to train 30,000 drivers under this programme. Uber and Maruti will conduct a four-month pilot in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai and organise driver training and on-boarding programmes, which is required to join the Uber platform.
Updated: September 15, 2016 23:19 IST
Uber partners with Maruti, NSDC to train 1 million
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular