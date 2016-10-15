Uber said it has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Electronics and IT to use Common Services Centers (CSCs) to impart skills training to drivers.

Through this agreement, Uber aims to ensure that people who come to these CSCs, especially at the grassroot level, gain access to tools, training resources and related information for becoming a driver on its platform, the company said.

Uber India President Amit Jain said the partnership could provide an opportunity for individuals to receive driver training, license facilitation and vehicle financing to become successful micro-entrepreneur.

Skill development

“Our nationwide CSCs are helping usher in a silent digital revolution in the country,” Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“We are delighted to be partnering Uber in promoting access to skill development and micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for thousands of people right from the grassroot-level onwards.”

Uber plans to start the initiative with an initial pilot phase in and around Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.