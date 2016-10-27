TVS Motor Company, a leading two and three wheeler, has reported a 20.6 per cent increase in its revenue for the second quarter ended September 2016, due to overall growth in two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales.

Total revenue grew to Rs.3,726.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2016 against Rs.3,089.42 crore for the corresponding year-ago period. profit before tax grew by 31.1 per cent to Rs.234.04 crore and profit after tax increased by 33.4 per cent to Rs.177.39 crore.

For the period ended September 2016, the overall two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including exports grew by 23.1 per cent to 7.95 lakh units against 6.46 lakh units for the comparable period.

Motorcycles sales grew by 30.2 per cent to 3.32 lakh units (2.55 lakh units), scooter sales increased by five per cent to 2.29 lakh units (2.18 lakh units).

There was a slight dip in export of two and three wheelers from 1.27 lakh units to 1.12 lakh units.

Three wheelers registered sales of 20,401 units in the quarter under review against 32,922 units in the comparable period.

On Thursday, the Board declared an interim dividend of Rs.1.25 per share for the year 2016-17 absorbing a sum of Rs.70.25 crore, including dividend distribution tax.