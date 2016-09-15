Tube Investments of India Ltd., a Murugappa Group company, and Absolute Speciality Foods Chennai Pvt. Ltd., promoted by Ashish Thadani, have come together to float an equal joint venture company to set up bicycle cafes in select locations across the country. These cafes will be operated under the brand name of Ciclo Cafe. There is already a Ciclo Café outlet in Chennai. At the moment, TII owns and operates the bicycles business and Absolute Speciality the café food and beverages business. This outlet would now become part of the new enterprise. The new company is planning to take Ciclo Café to two other metros — Gurgaon and Hyderabad by the end of this financial year. TI Cycles, a unit of Tube Investments, is a leading bicycle-maker in India. Ashish Thadani is a director of Absolute Homes & Ramaniyam Real Estates, and set up Absolute Specialties in 2013.
Updated: September 15, 2016 23:18 IST
Tube Investments in JV to set up bicycle cafes
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular