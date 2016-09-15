Tube Investments of India Ltd., a Murugappa Group company, and Absolute Speciality Foods Chennai Pvt. Ltd., promoted by Ashish Thadani, have come together to float an equal joint venture company to set up bicycle cafes in select locations across the country. These cafes will be operated under the brand name of Ciclo Cafe. There is already a Ciclo Café outlet in Chennai. At the moment, TII owns and operates the bicycles business and Absolute Speciality the café food and beverages business. This outlet would now become part of the new enterprise. The new company is planning to take Ciclo Café to two other metros — Gurgaon and Hyderabad by the end of this financial year. TI Cycles, a unit of Tube Investments, is a leading bicycle-maker in India. Ashish Thadani is a director of Absolute Homes & Ramaniyam Real Estates, and set up Absolute Specialties in 2013.