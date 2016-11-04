The board of Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TIIL), the flagship company of the Murugappa group, has decided to split its operations into two entities —financial services business and manufacturing business. It has decided to move the manufacturing business to TI Financial Holdings Ltd. (TIFHL). The appointed date of scheme of arrangement is April 1, 2016. Post the arrangement, TIFHL would carry on the business of manufacturing and its equity shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. On the other hand, TIIL would carry on financial services through its subsidiaries. TII also said its standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September, 30, 2016 increased by 113 per cent to Rs.54 crore from Rs.25 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. Revenue grew by two per cent to Rs.1,062 crore from Rs.1,038 crore.

The resulting company will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the demerged company. Currently, promoters hold 48.80 per cent of shares in TIIL and rest are by public.

Consequent to the demerger, one fully paid up equity share of Re.1 each of the resulting company will be issued and allotted for every one fully paid up equity share of Rs.2 each held in TIIL. The shareholding pattern of TIFHL would be a mirror image of the existing shareholding pattern of TIIL. TIIL’s current shareholding would stand cancelled once the scheme is effective.

In the manufacturing division, TIIL produces tubes, strips, tubular components, bicycles and fitness products, chains for automobile sector and industrial applications roll formed sections and other metal formed products, industrial gears, designing and manufacturing of dyes.

L. Ramkumar, TII Managing Director, said: “During the quarter, auto industry registered a growth of 11 per cent in passenger vehicles and 14 per cent in two wheeler segment. The company’s export turnover grew by 72 per cent over corresponding quarter of year-ago period. This leads to 113 per cent growth in PAT.”

Cycles and accessories registered volume drop of 27 per cent due to drop in trade volumes as well as Institution sales. Engineering division revenue grew by 5 per cent in domestic market and 103 per cent in the exports. Metal Formed Productsdivision reported volume growth in all product segments compared with corresponding quarter in the previous year, largely due to the auto industry growth.