British motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the Bonneville T100 with a price tag of Rs 7.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) on Tuesday with an eye on ramping up its market share in the 500cc-plus motorcycle segment in India.

“India is a large and growing market for classic motorcycles,” Vimal Sumbly, MD, Triumph Motorcycles India, said. “With our range of classics like the all new Triumph Bonneville T100, we would further strengthen our market position in the above-500cc, plus-Rs.5 lakh segment in India,” he said.

The market for over-500cc bikes priced at Rs.5 lakh and above is about 10,000 units a year, Mr. Sumbly said, adding that in the last three years of the company’s operations in India, more than 1,250 customers had purchased Triumph’s classic-range of motorcycles. Triumph competes with the likes of Harley Davidson, Ducati, Kawasaki and Suzuki in the segment.