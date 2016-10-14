The increasing share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix in India will have significant implications for the national grid, Power Secretary P.K. Pujari said, adding that transmission projects worth Rs.50,000 crore would be up for bids during this financial year in order to boost capacity.

“The share of renewables in the energy mix, which is six per cent at present, will go up to 40 per cent by 2030,” Mr Pujari said, while speaking at a CII conference. “That will throw a huge challenge in grid operations. It has technical implications for the grid. “Power evacuation systems will have to become a lot cheaper by this time to deal with the renewable capacity, he added. On the impact of the Goods and Services Tax on the power sector, Mr Pujari said: “There is uncertainty about GST.

“We have set up a committee. The Ministry of Finance has asked ministries to set up a group to look at the likely impact of GST on their sectors.

“We have told the group to get the feedback of all the players so that when actual formulation of GST takes place, we should be able to present our case.”