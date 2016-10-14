In a move to check arm-twisting practices and bring in more transparency in broadcasting business, regulator TRAI proposed on Friday uniform inter-connection guidelines for transmission of TV channels across all available platforms like cable, DTH and IPTV.

“The Authority is of the view that the common regulatory framework for inter-connection of all types of addressable systems will ensure a level-playing field among service providers,” TRAI said. At present, two separate regulatory frameworks are applicable for inter-connection of HITS (head-end in the sky operator), IPTV and DTH, and cable TV . HITS is a satellite multiplex service that provides channels. — PTI