Toshiba JSW Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., (TJPS) has drawn up plans to more than triple export of its output to the world market by 2020.

“Currently, we export key components of steam turbines and generators to North America, Japan and South-East Asian markets,” said Yoshiaki Inayama, TJPS Managing Director.

“The contribution of exports to the sales revenue is in single digits and we aim to achieve about 30 per cent by 2020.

In the coming years, plans are on to export the entire steam turbine generator sets to Africa, Gulf countries and South-East Asian markets.”

Toshiba JSW began commercial operations in 2012 with a capacity to produce steam turbines and generators of 3,000 MW a year for thermal power plants. Recently, TJPS achieved 100 per cent capacity utilisation. But, it has deferred its expansion plans.

“Last year, we achieved close to 100 per cent capacity utilisation. But due to the Chennai floods in December 2015, our operations in the Manali plant were affected and we had to outsource some of our machining operations to other parties.

“This has raised our utilisation capacity,” he said.

Mr. Inayama said they have a pipeline of orders worth $1.3 billion and the projects were in various stages of execution. This would keep them busy for the next two to three years. TJPS is currently executing orders of NTPC Darlipali. It involves supply of 2x800 MW steam turbine generator island and Harduaganji of 1x660 MW. It is the first turnkey EPC contract for TJPS in India.

Asked about the indigenisation level, he said currently it stood at 50 per cent and plans were on to increase it gradually. “Right now, we import critical components and it cannot be produced here in a short time,” he said.

TJPS aims to become number 1 Engineering, Manufacturing, Procurement, Construction and Service (EMPCS) company. Though no date has been announced, in the short range, it wants to be number one in customer satisfaction.