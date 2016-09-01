Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar said the Centre would take steps, such as establishing chemical zones and fine-tuning its policy, to ensure growth and sustained development of the chemicals and fertiliser sector. “India has made tremendous progress over the last few years and has constructed two fertilisers plant and the third one is coming soon. But we need to take a few crucial steps,” Mr. Kumar said at an awards function organised by FICCI in Mumbai. He asked the industry to adopt measures for the protection of the environment.