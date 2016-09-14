Telecom operators, including Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance Jio, submitted applications to participate in the biggest-ever spectrum auction which is to start from October 1.A total of over 2,300 MHz of spectrum, across seven bands — 700 Mhz, 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz and 2300 Mhz, worth about Rs.5.56 lakh crore at reserve price, will be put on sale during the auctions. All these airwaves can be used to offer high speed broadband services.

