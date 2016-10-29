Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha will meet the CEOs of telecom companies on November 1 to take stock of the progress made on the issue of call drops.

“The minister will meet CEOs on call drop issue…we have held one meeting already and this (upcoming) meeting will be for stocktaking and road map for the future,” Telecom Secretary J.S. Deepak said.

He added that TRAI had informed that there has been an improvement in the call drop situation. In June, this year, telecom operators had submitted a 100-day action plan to the government where they have committed to invest about Rs.12,000 crore to set up 60,000 new base transmitter stations.