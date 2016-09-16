Reliance Jio has alleged that the incumbent telecom operators —Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea — were refusing to allow porting of their subscribers to the Jio network, disregarding licensing norms, and has sought the intervention of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

“In spite of being under legal and contractual obligation to port the numbers after a valid request is made, the incumbent dominant operators have rejected all the requests made for porting between Sep 5 to Sep 12,” said Reliance Jio in letter to the TRAI.

The Hindu has seen the copy of the letter, which said against 201 total requests made to the three operators, most were to Airtel, followed by Idea and Vodafone. In 161 requests, contractual obligations were not met and eight were subject to wrong coding, among other issues, the company said. None was successfully completed, according to the letter which went on to elaborate the portability regulations.