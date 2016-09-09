Cellular Operators' Association of India on Friday alleged that it was not allowed to attend the meeting between TRAI and the incumbent operators such as Airtel, Idea and Vodafone, over dispute with new entrant Reliance Jio on interconnect points.

"COAI has been kept out of the TRAI meeting at the insistence of RIL Jio, and TRAI acquiesced to their demand in an unprecedented manner," the industry body said in a statement.

Reliance Jio, which commercially launched its services on September, has accused existing players of not releasing sufficient inter-connection ports to allow calls originating from its network to go through.

COAI had earlier written to the regulator requesting to be allowed to attend the meeting.