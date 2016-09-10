The Tea Board has sought the Centre’s approval for modifying an insurance scheme meant for workers in small tea gardens in July.

According to the proposal, which was approved by Tea Board at its last board meeting, workers at small tea gardens would be eligible to apply for the accident insurance scheme. Owners of the small gardens are also eligible under the new plan.

The Tea Board of India had introduced in July, an accident insurance scheme for workers in small tea gardens at an annual premium of Rs.14. Of this, tea-farmers will have to pay only Rs. 3.50 annually. Oriental Insurance would issue the master-policy in the Tea Board’s name. This scheme was open only to workers.

The initiative would be funded under the 12th Plan scheme, according to Tea Board officials. The Centre had made an allocation of Rs.200 crore in a plan of Rs.1,425 crore.

As enrolment of workers began for the scheme, it became evident that many small-growers would be left out of the ambit of the scheme in its present form, as they were also owners of small patches of gardens and the scheme was only for small tea garden workers. Now, the scheme is proposed to be widened to include owner/ growers too.