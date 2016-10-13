Amid persistent problems on the post-e-auction settlement front, the Tea Board Chairman has decided to hold a meeting in a bid to sort out issues.

“Tea Board has invited the auction organisers from Coimbatore, Coonoor, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Siliguri, besides industry associations like the ITA, TAI and trade bodies to a meeting to discuss various issues arising out of implementation of pan-India auctions” a senior official of the Calcutta Tea Traders Association said. “Post auction problems remain and a lot more rectification is needed.”

When contacted, Tea Board chairman S. Sarangi confirmed the meeting saying that the board is taking steps to ensure a hassle-free transaction for buyers and sellers and “will continue to bring about improvement in the system.”

Pan India e-auction was introduced from sale no 25 from June 23, 2016. The main aim of the initiative was to connect all auction centres. Currently, about 534 million kg are sold through the e-auction system run by the Tea Board. However, although e-auctions were in place since 2009, the Union Commerce Ministry felt that there were certain limitations in the system. One of the important features of the new system, was the post-auction payment via a settlement bank.

This system was rolled out from sale No 37 (in mid-September) triggering a host of problems. Trade and industry flagged several issues of concern especially regarding the risks being created in the system with inadequate scrutiny of digital signatures on delivery orders, brokers inability to reconcile tax invoices due to inadequate data and myriad other issues. “These need to be resolved speedily,” said Arijit Raha, ITA, secretary general.

The Federation of All India Tea Traders Association (FAITTA) — the apex body of Tea Traders and Tea Traders’ Associations said that all segments of the tea industry — producers/sellers, buyers, brokers, tea auction organisers and warehouses — have been impacted by an under-prepared roll-out of the settlement module.

All the system issues should have been comprehensively resolved prior to launching the settlement and payments issues cannot be settled on an ongoing basis, without compromising the security of tea deliveries from warehouses, according to FAITTA.

A more than three-hour-long meeting among stakeholders, including officials from the settlement bank and the NSE IT which has created the software at Tea Board failed to make much headway and traders have maintained that the problems have persisted.