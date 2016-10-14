CEO described Q2 as ‘unusual’ and said financial sector clients had placed a hold on spending.

India's biggest firm by market capitalisation and software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a better-than-expected 8.4 per cent growth in net profit to Rs.6,586 crore for the quarter ending September 30, boosted by an improvement in operating margins even as revenues stood almost flat at Rs. 29,284 crore. Even as operating margins saw a a 94-basis-point improvement to 26 per cent, the company’s CEO and MD, N. Chandrasekaran, described the quarter as 'unusual'. He also warned that TCS’ financial sector clients were holding back on discretionary spending.

“Growing uncertainties in the environment are creating caution among customers and resulted in hold-backs in discretionary spending this quarter. In addition, volatility in markets like India and Latin America also (resulted in) muted revenue growth,” said Mr. Chandrasekaran adding that the quarter was “good” from a profitability perspective.

“Despite multiple headwinds, our disciplined approach and focus on operations have helped us deliver a strong margin performance. With technology increasingly at the forefront of business, we are confident that this is temporary... Over 1,80,000 TCSers are now trained with significant expertise in new digital technologies,” he added.

Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research- IT, Angel Broking has maintained ‘buy’ ratings on the stock but said that given the under-performance by the company this quarter, Angel would soon revise its numbers and target price.

TCS added 22,665 employees on a gross basis and 9,440 net employees, taking its total headcount to 3.71 lakh as at end-September,according to a company statement.

“We believe that the sector (including TCS) continues to face a mix of structural and cyclical changes which are resulting in a very tough FY17 for the industry as a whole,” said Emkay Research in a note while maintaining a ‘hold’ rating on TCS.

The company’s shares fell 2.17 per cent to Rs.2328.5 on the BSE in a weak Mumbai market on Thursday, wiping out Rs.10,000 crore of market capitalisation, valuing TCS at Rs.4.58 lakh crore.