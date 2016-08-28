Tata Steel has decided to withdraw from its proposed 5.5 million tonne integrated steel plant project in Lohandiguda area of Maoist insurgency-hit Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Tata Steel’s Chhattisgarh project head Anil Sinha said that the decision (to pull out of Bastar steel plant) was taken in the month of February-March this year. “It is officially confirmed. We have decided to withdraw because we could not convert prospecting into mining lease.”