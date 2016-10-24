Its Board, at a meeting held in Mumbai on Monday, names Ratan N. Tata as interim chairman.

In a sudden move, Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, has announced that its Board has removed Cyrus P. Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons.

The decision was taken at a meeting of its Board held in Mumbai on Monday. The Board named Ratan N. Tata as interim chairman. It also constituted a selection committee to choose a new chairman.

The Committee comprises Mr. Ratan Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Amit Chandra, Ronen Sen and Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, as per the criteria in the Articles of Association of Tata Sons.

The committee has been mandated to complete the selection process in four months.

Who is Cyrus Pallonji Mistry?

Mr. Mistry was the sixth chairman of the group and the only the second chairman who did not carry the Tata name, after Nowroji Saklatwala.