Amidts the tussle between interim chairman Ratan Tata and former chairman Cyrus Mistry, the holding company has announced changes.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the diversified Tata Group, has announced key organisational changes as the $125 billion conglomerate amidst a tussle between interim chairman Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry, who was sacked as the chairman last week.

According to a statement issued by the company, the Group Human Resources responsibilities will be overseen by S Padmanabhan. This will be in addition to his existing responsibilities of leading the Tata Business Excellence Group.

Mukund Rajan, while continuing to be responsible for Ethics & Sustainability, will take additional responsibility of overseeing the operations of the overseas representative offices of Tata Sons in USA, Singapore, Dubai and China.

Harish Bhat, in addition to his responsibilities for Marketing and Customer Centricity, will henceforth also be responsible for managing the Tata Brand. In the interim, he will also oversee the functions of Strategy and Business Development.

While Gopichand Katragadda will continue to be the Group Chief Technology Officer, Sanjay Singh will oversee the Public Affairs function from the company's Delhi.

Meanwhile, Nirmalya Kumar, N.S. Rajan and Madhu Kannan have decided to explore options outside Tata Sons and have left the services of the company.