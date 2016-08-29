The company aims to provide affordable credit to the poor, a segment that shows low delinquency

Ratan Tata, Dr. Vijay Kelkar and Nandan Nilekani have come together to set up a technology-enabled financial inclusion company called Avanti Finance, to provide affordable and timely credit to the poor.

“The target customer segment over the last few years has displayed very low delinquency rates compared to any other customer segment, but still is charged the highest rate of interest” according to a statement by the company. “Avanti’s primary objective is enhancing the prosperity in these communities,” it said.The aim is to leverage the social sector presence of Tata Trusts and and the rapidly evolving confluence of Jan Dhan – Aadhar – Mobile, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) mechanism as well as the payments bank ecosystem.

According to Mr. Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, “Avanti will be a platform to impact the poor through credit at individual and community levels to create a lasting improvement in their livelihoods and standard of living, ushering prosperity.”

Both Mr. Tata and Mr. Nilekani are bringing their investments from their respective philanthropic capital, and any gains will be reinvested in philanthropic endeavours, the statement said.