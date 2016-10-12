Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of non—convertible debentures (NCDs) and a committee of the board is due to meet next week in this regard.

“The company is desirous of offering the fifth series of its rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs aggregating to Rs 500 crore and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on October 18,” Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.