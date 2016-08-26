Tata Motors has carried out raids in 19 locations across the country to help curb counterfeit products, as part of its campaign against spurious spare parts that started in 2012-13.

The raids were conducted on 19 spurious Tata parts manufacturers and duplicate packaging suppliers across the country, the company has said.

The raids have identified five manufacturers of counterfeit parts, packaging materials and stickers and FIRs have been filed against all of them.

These raids were also carried out in major cities like, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Vijayawada.

The spurious parts dealers who were raided are Patwa Motors of Ajmer, Spring House at Lalitpur in UP, Shiva Spares Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Lakhotia Auto Spares in Hoshangabad (MP), Bindya Auto Stores and Balaji Spares & Lubricants in Lucknow.

Counterfeit manufactures who were raided include Mozi Auto in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate, Shriji Motors Spare Parts & Repairing Centre at Bulandshahr in UP, Murli Motors and Grover Sons in UP’s Gorakhpur, Nanaji Motors in East Godavari in Andhra, Shiv Car Spare Parts at Bulandshahr in UP, Rupa Auto at Kawardha in Chhattisgarh, VB Chopda at Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh, Dhawan Motors in Delhi, Sunny Motors and Laxmi Auto Clutch in Navi Mumbai.

According to Sanjeev Garg of Tata Motors, easily available spurious parts like clutch parts, filters, gear box parts not only affect the aggregate life of the vehicle but are also a major threat to everyone around and one of the biggest reasons for road accidents.

Tata Motors regularly conduct awareness programnes for mechanics, retailers and consumers to identify genuine parts and so far over 300 programmes and 7,000 individuals have been covered so far, he said.