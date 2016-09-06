Tata Motors has received orders for more than 5,000 buses worth Rs.900 crore from 25 state or city transport undertakings across India, according to a company statement.

This represents a growth of more than 80 per cent compared with its order book position last year, according to the statement.

After a gap of nearly four years, State Transport Undertakings (STU) have placed large orders for buses indicating renewed focus on public transport. “The orders from various STU / City Transport providers represents a noticeable shift towards adopting new technology, safety, comfort features and connected IT enabled buses. Tata Motors will also support these STU’s to make certain the technology benefits are rapidly realised.” More than 1,500 of the ordered buses will be fully built and integrated with these features, at Tata Motors manufacturing facility at Tata Marcopolo and ACGL Goa. Tata Motors plans to execute the orders in the financial year 2016-17.

“It is an opportunity to increase sales, as most state transport undertakings with an ageing fleet, are replacing their buses with technologically superior ones,” said Abdul Majeed, Partner, National Automotive leader, PwC India. “Going forward there will be a need for eco-friendly hybrid buses and Indian firms must invest to develop appropriate technology to face competition from Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Scania.”