The conglomerate has tied up with prestigious institutions such as Harvard University, Yale University, Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, and the Royal Society to develop breakthrough technologies.

The financial support, exceeding $25 million, will be spread over time, in line with the tenure of the individual alliances with the institutions.

“It is the Tata group’s vision to touch the lives of 25% of the world’s population. To accomplish this vision, we are engaging with the best research institutions around the world to enable sustainable market development in the regions we work and live,” said Tata Sons Group Chief Technology Officer Dr. Gopichand Katragadda adding that this collaborative platform will allow the group’s companies to work closely with these leading universities and I have no doubt that the exciting research at these institutions will be strengthened by the market understanding of the Tata group to create outcomes that matter to the world.”

The Tata partnership with academic institutions is part of a global university collaboration programme for strategic outreach to academia across the world, said a Tata Sons statement adding that it is aimed at supporting university faculty and students through funded research programmes, sabbaticals, fellowships, and engagements with university leadership, as well as studying long-term research outcomes related to key market needs.

With Harvard University, Tata Sons, Tata Communications, Tata Steel, and JLR have established a six-year research alliance, which will bring together the capabilities of Harvard’s scientific research enterprise with those of the Harvard Business School.

Some of the initial areas of interest are soft robotics, advanced materials, and sensor technologies. “This initiative will harness the power of research that crosses traditional academic boundaries, leading to more rapid discovery and the development of new products and services that address real-world problems,” said Harvard Provost Alan M. Garber.

At Yale, Tata Sons, TCS and Tata Chemicals have set up a five-year alliance in the areas of network sciences, consumer behaviour and other research opportunities of interest. Tata companies will enable specific applications for needs including employee change management, customer acquisition strategies, and digital health. “We are especially grateful to partner with a company as highly regarded as Tata,” said Yale University President Peter Salovey.

In another strategic research engagement, Tata Steel has tied up is the five-year alliance with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in the area of Advanced Materials. Tata Sons will provide support through participation in the technical and governing bodies of the collaboration. The vision is to set up a self-sustaining research centre in Advanced Materials Technologies for the Tata group.

The collaboration with the Royal Society, UK, announced in June 2016, is a fellowship funding with participation from Tata Sons, JLR and TCS. The funding is aimed at establishing nine Tata University Research Fellowships in physical sciences and engineering over 10 years. These fellowships will provide early career scientists, who have the potential to become leaders in their chosen fields, with the opportunity to build independent research careers. The first Royal Society Tata University Research Fellows are due to be appointed in October 2016, said the Tata statement.