Business » Industry

New Delhi, November 15, 2016
Updated: November 15, 2016 19:36 IST

Tata Global Beverages removes Mistry as chairman

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry
PTI
Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry
MEDIA

In a major escalation of boardroom brawl at the Tata Group, Cyrus Mistry was today voted out as chairman by the board of the Tata Global Beverages, the second listed firm of USD 103-billion Group to remove him.

Seven out of 10 directors at the board meeting of Tata Global Beverages, the maker of Tata Tea and Coffee, voted for removal of Mr. Mistry as chairman of the company, TGBL said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said Mr. Mistry, who was abruptly sacked as the chairman of Tata group’s holding company, has been removed and replaced by Ishaat Hussain in the interim.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) said Harish Bhat, a non-executive director of the company, has been appointed chairman of the company.

Mr. Bhat is believed to be a confidant of Ratan Tata, who was brought back from retirement as interim chairman of Tata Sons after Mr. Mistry was shown the door.

Since taking over, the 78-year-old Tata has begun tightening his grip over the conglomerate.

Even after his removal as chairman of Tata Sons, Mr. Mistry continues to head several listed companies ranging from Tata Motors to Tata Steel and Tata Power.

Tata Sons has asked Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals and Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) to call extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to remove Mr. Mistry from the board.

“The board of directors of the company considered the continuance of Cyrus P. Mistry as chairman of the company at its board meeting held on November 15, 2016,” TGBL said in the regulatory filing.

“After extensive deliberations, and keeping in view the long-term interest and alignment of all stakeholders and stability of the company, the board of directors resolved to replace Cyrus P. Mistry as chairman of the Company, by a majority vote, with 7 out of the 10 Directors present at the board meeting, voting in favour of the resolution.”

The TGBL board has 10 members, excluding ousted chairman Mr. Mistry. It includes six independent directors — Darius Pandole, V Leeladhar, Mallika Srinivasan, Analjit Singh, Ranjana Kumar and Ireena Vittal.

The other four are Harish Bhat, who has been today appointed chairman of the company, Managing Director and CEO Ajoy K Misra, Non-executive Director S Santhanakrishnan and Executive Director L Krishnakumar.

Among independent directors, Mr. Pandole is a partner at private equity (PE) fund New Silk Route (NSR) while Leeladhar is former CMD of Vijaya Bank and Union Bank of India.

Mallika Srinivasan is the Chairman and CEO of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited. Analjit Singh is Chairman of Max India and Ranjana Kumar is former vigilance commissioner of the Central Vigilance Commission.

Ireena Vittal is former partner with McKinsey & Co.

On November 5, seven independent directors of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) had strongly backed Mr. Mistry. Tata Chemicals independent directors had also come out in support of Mr. Mistry.

Last week, taking Mr. Mistry head on, Tata Sons sought his removal as well as that of the group’s friend-turned-foe Nusli N Wadia from the board of three prime listed Tata group companies — Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals and Tata Steel.

Tata Sons, which holds 26.51 per cent stake in Tata Motors, has asked the manufacturer of Jaguar Land Rover to convene an extra-ordinary general meeting of the company to consider its resolution seeking removal of Mr. Mistry and Mr. Wadia.

The latest moves are seen as attempts by Ratan Tata, who was brought in as interim head after sudden removal of Mr. Mistry, to seize back control of India’s largest conglomerate.

RELATED NEWS

Cyrus Mistry responds to allegations of increased expenses at Tata Sons during his chairmanship November 15, 2016

Tata Sons ‘stooped low’ on independent directors: MistryNovember 13, 2016

More In: Industry | Business
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The Hindu Businessline
Most Popular

National

Supreme Court refuses to stay demonetisation notification

Indelible ink to be put on right hand finger while exchanging notes

Demonetisation: Arvind Kejriwal demands rollback, SC-monitored probe

Life in Kashmir limping back to normalcy

Govt. tries to ease cash flow

Sport

KL Rahul added to India squad for 2nd Test

South African pacers demolish Australia in Hobart

Third umpire should be empowered to intervene, says Tendulkar

Hamilton takes title showdown to final race

A momentous year for Aditi

Abbott seizes recall to claim man-of-the-match honours


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Industry

Mistry points out questionable deals at Tata Sons

Tata Sons ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry has countered allegations that he contributed to rising expenses and impairments at Tata Sons. “In... »