The Tata brand suffered a setback in a survey on brand ranking by slipping four positions to seven in “India’s Most Attractive Brands 2016” report.

The survey, which compares the attractiveness of brands operating in India, was done by TRA Research, a Comniscient Group company. LG has been ranked as India’s Most Attractive Brand, followed by Sony, Samsung Mobile, Honda, Samsung, Bajaj and then Tata.

In 2013 Tata brand was ranked fifth, in 2015 it went up to become fourth, and now it has slipped to seventh position in the 2016 report.

The low ranking for Tata is nothing to do with the recent developments concerning the Group as the study was completed in September, 2016, well before the differences between the ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry and the current interim chairman Ratan Tata were made public last week.

However, the ranking provides an insight into the impact on the brand during the tenure of a low profile Mr. Mistry as Tata Group Chairman who hardly matched up with internal and external engagement of the high profile Ratan Tata.

“The fieldwork for the study was conducted in the months of August and September before the current imbroglio occurred. So the findings have nothing to do with the recent developments,” said N. Chandramauli, CEO, TRA Research.

“This fall from 4th to 7th rank on India’s Most Attractive Brands list reflects the Mistry tenure which witnessed very little external and internal communication from the then chairman,” he said.

“Communication appeal is one of the most important of the four foundations of attractiveness of a brand which made a dent in the Tata brand attractiveness ranking,” he said.

On the impact of the ongoing public spat on the Tata brand in the next year’s ranking he said: “If the current fracas continues, which seems very possible on account of the stances taken by the two opposing parties, there is definitely be a high likelihood that the aura surrounding the Tata brand will lose its sheen further.”

“There was a time when we would have implicit faith in the Tata brand, now it seems to have lost some of that,” he added.