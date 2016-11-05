He may not step down as the chair of group firms

The Tata board backed and was involved in the development of the 2025 strategy that Cyrus Mistry had developed with his senior management team, said a senior group official based in Bombay House, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The vision, which outlined the route for the Tata group to become one of the world’s top 25 most valuable companies, was scrapped following the surprise removal of Cyrus Mistry as the chair of Tata Sons last month.

In the war of words that has ensued, there had been suggestions that the board was against the development of the vision.

The source spoke on the lengthy discussion, and to-ing and fro-ing that went into the development of the “complex” strategic vision, which commenced in 2013, and was presented to the Tata Sons board formally at three meetings in June and December 2015, and June 2016.

“We kept getting feedback from them…they never objected to it as a whole and whatever they said we incorporated into the document following those three meetings,” the source said.

“If they had objections they didn’t say ‘don’t do this’ or ‘that’. They said take it in this direction or that direction.”

A complex and often contradictory picture of the events at Tata Sons over the past few years has continued to emerge since the dramatic developments on 24 October.

The way in which the removal of Mr. Mistry caught even senior figures at the company off guard was highlighted by the source, who noted that at least one member of the Group Executive Committee only became aware of the council’s disbandment on television, receiving the official confirmation of it hours afterwards.

The source confirmed that Mr. Mistry was unlikely to step down as the chair of group companies.

While Mr. Mistry has been removed as the chair of Tata Sons, he remains the chair of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, among others. “He has been appointed to these positions and he wants to continue to make it a great institution. He took this job because he saw it as the most valuable institution in India.”

The source also defended the handling of the Welspun buy and the planned sale of Tata Steel’s U.K. steel assets, saying that the individual boards of these companies had been “fully on board” with the decisions, and that these were solely decisions for the board to make.

“There are governance issues,” said the source.

Tata Power’s acquisition of Welspun Energy’s renewable assets has become one contentious issue in the Mistry-Tata standoff, with some questioning the extent to which both the Tata Power board, and Tata Sons were in the loop and supportive of the decision.

Contradicting other reports about communication on the Welspun deal, the source said that Tata Sons board had also been kept in the loop from about two months before, and though they had indicated they would have wanted to be brought into the loop earlier in the process, they didn’t voice objections.

Looking forward, the source said they little sense the direction things would take.

“Events are moving so fast. If you had told me two weeks ago that the chairman would have been ousted I wouldn’t have believed it, so my ability to the see the future is limited.”