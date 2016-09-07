The Boeing Company has entered into a contract with Tata Advanced Materials Ltd (TAML), a subsidiary of Tata Industries Ltd, to source composite interior closeout panels for its P-8 aircraft. The panels to be supplied by TAML will cover the interior wall structure of the aircraft.

The P-8 is designed for long-range anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, as well as armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

A derivative of Boeing’s Next-Generation 737-800, it is capable of broad-area maritime operations. A variant for India, “the P-8I combines superior performance and reliability with advanced mission systems that ensures maximum interoperability in the future battle space,” according to Boeing’s website.

“This contract is another example of Indian companies becoming part of the global supply chain and manufacturing aerospace parts for the world’s most advanced products,” said Sudhi Ranjan Mukherjee, CEO, TAML in a statement.

“We are confident that the two organisations will continue to make a significant contribution to aerospace manufacturing in India,” he added.

TAML is currently under contract to manufacture the P-8 tail cone and auxiliary power unit door fairing out of India. Additionally, TAML works for Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. in support of the CH-47F Chinook, a medium-to-heavy lift helicopter, and for P-8 cabinets.