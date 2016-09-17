The Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) has decided to set up a Task Force on Innovation. Comprising members from the industry and the government, the Task Force will assess India’s position as an innovative country, suggest measures to enhance the innovation eco-system and thus improve the country’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index (GII).

India’s ranking in GII-2016 rose 15 places to 66th position. According to an official statement, Commerce & Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had sought the setting up of the Task Force, recognising India’s potential to reach great heights in innovation.

The team includes experts from private organisations - Naushad Forbes (Co- Chairman , Forbes Marshall Group; President, CII), Anil Wali (MD, FITT, IIT Delhi), Gopichand Katragadda (CTO, TATA Sons), Kris Gopalakrishnan (Executive Vice Chairman, Infosys), Nikolai Dobberstein (Partner, A.T. Kearney Limited), Rajeev Srinivasan (Adjunct Faculty, Innovation IIM-B), as well as the representative from the Department of Science and Technology. The Convenor of the Task Force is Rajiv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, DIPP. The Cell for intellectual property rights (IPR) Promotion and Management and the DIPP has invited ideas and suggestions from the public, the statement said, adding that the Task Force may hold discussions with some of the contributors.

In the GII 2016, India retained the top rank in Information and Communication Technology Service Export, the statement said. India is the top-ranked economy in Central and Southern Asia, and shows particular strengths in tertiary education and research & development (R&D), including global R&D intensive firms, the quality of its universities and scientific publications, it added. India ranks second on innovation quality amongst middle-income economies. As per the report, “India is a good example of how policy is improving the innovation environment”. India moved up across all indicators within the Knowledge Absorption sub-pillar. It has also recorded a good performance in the GII model’s newly incorporated research talent in business enterprise, where it ranks 31st, the statement said. (ENDS)