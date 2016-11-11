TAFE setting up Centre of Excellence in Rajasthan

TAFE, the world’s third largest tractor maker, in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, is setting up a Centre of Excellence — ‘JFarm Rajasthan’ — and a Custom Hiring Centre in six zones in Rajasthan at a total outlay of Rs.970 crore. Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & CEO, TAFE said: “This JFarm centre will showcase the latest and best in agronomy and farm practices, latest trends in production, protection and processing of crops, and also the world’s best in terms of showcasing farm mechanisation trends and their applicability to India.” The JFarm is an advanced model of TAFE’s adaptive agri-research center in Chennai. It will also host, a farm skills development centre, agricultural extension service, and hi-tech technology demonstration and customer experience centres at Bhawanimandi and Jhalawer.