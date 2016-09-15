Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) has rolled out Smart series of Massey Ferguson tractors and the country’s first premium compact utility tractor in 28hp - 60 hp range.

The company also announced the planned introduction of two new products from its Eicher platform next month.

TAFE Chairman and CEO Mallika Srinivasan said: “With the roll out of premium compact utility tractor we have created a new segment to meet the aspirations of young farmers. Farm operations are undergoing increased mechanisation as the labour is getting costlier and there is a shortage.”

For the first 12 months, TAFE hopes to produce 1,000 compact utility tractors for the domestic market and export about 2,000 units to an aggregator for the South East Asia region. The company plans to sell about 10,000 Massey Ferguson Smart series tractors for the first year.

Regarding the 28 hp compact utility tractor, she said it is first of its kind in India. The tractor is versatile, easy to use and capable of operations all round the year and can be used for a wide range of applications such as agriculture, haulage and infrastructure. It has attachments like front-end loader and backhoe. It is priced upwards of Rs.4.6 lakh

“We are showcasing technology and innovation through the roll out of these products. Smart series tractors have high level of indigenisation and they are produced at Doddaballapura, Madurai and Turkey, while Eicher tractors at Bhopal,” she said.