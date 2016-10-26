Public sector lender Syndicate Bank reported a 75 per cent decline in its net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 due to higher provisioning toward bad loans.

The net profit of the bank stood at Rs.82.42 crore for the July-September as against Rs.332.37 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Syndicate Bank had made provision and contingencies of Rs.934 crore during the Q2 as against Rs.877 crore in the same period last year.

The total revenue of the bank for the second quarter of FY17 stood at Rs.6574.94 crore as against Rs. 6670.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year registering a marginal decline. The net interest income for Q2 marginally declined to Rs.1,545 crore as against Rs.1,595 crore in the same period last year. During the quarter under review the bank’s other income increased by 28.78 per cent to Rs.792 crore.The Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans doubled to 7.72 per cent from 3.72 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The Net NPA also increased to 5.03 per cent as against 2.37 per cent during the same period last year.