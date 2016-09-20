Food ordering and delivery platform provider Swiggy on Monday said it had raised $15 million (Rs.100 crore) in Series D funding led by U.S.-based Bessemer Venture Partners.

The Bengaluru-based company’s existing including SAIF Partners, Accel India, and Norwest Venture Partners also participated in the fourth round of funding. With the current financing the food tech company has so far raised $75.5 million in various rounds of investment. The fresh capital will be used for Swiggy’s next growth phase, with an improved customer experience at its core. “This will include technology upgrades, a wider spread of restaurants to choose from and better delivery efficiency,” according to a release from the company. “Our strong growth in the last few months shows that our customers are increasingly becoming accustomed to a new behaviour of ordering food for the experience, rather than only for convenience,” said Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and CEO, Swiggy. Founded in August 2014, Swiggy is present in eight cities and has over 9,000 restaurants live on its platform. In order to fuel the growth, Swiggy recently ramped up its senior leadership by hiring vice-presidents across the divisions of marketing, product, HR, design and finance. The fresh funds will also help Swiggy to compete with restaurant listing company Zomato, which entered the food delivery business last year.