Suven Life Sciences Ltd. has received one product patent each from Europe and Israel corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid through 2030 and 2029 respectively. The resultant products will be useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder, Huntington’s disease, Major Depressive disorder, Parkinson and Schizophrenia, the company said on Tuesday. With the new ones, Suven has 23 granted patents from Europe and 12 from Israel.

